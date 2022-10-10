McGinn Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

McGinn Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,704 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up about 3.4% of McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,722 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $153.54. 37,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,097. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $266.79. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,089. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.