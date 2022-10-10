McGinn Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

McGinn Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 2.4% of McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

AT&T Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:T traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.96. 351,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,144,449. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.41. The company has a market cap of $106.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

