Mecha Morphing (MAPE) Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last Week

Mecha Morphing (MAPE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last seven days, Mecha Morphing has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Mecha Morphing has a market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $110,873.00 worth of Mecha Morphing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mecha Morphing token can now be bought for about $0.0299 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003198 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Mecha Morphing Profile

Mecha Morphing’s genesis date was February 7th, 2022. Mecha Morphing’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mecha Morphing is mechamorphing.com. Mecha Morphing’s official Twitter account is @mecha_morphing and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mecha Morphing is medium.com/@mechamorphinggaming.

Buying and Selling Mecha Morphing

According to CryptoCompare, “Mecha Morphing (MAPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Mecha Morphing has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Mecha Morphing is 0.03183554 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $107,345.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mechamorphing.com/.”

