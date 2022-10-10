Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.30

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.
Mediaset España Comunicación Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average is $7.35.
About Mediaset España Comunicación
Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising TELECINCO, FactorÃa de FicciÃ³n, BOING, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and Be Mad. It is also involved in the production and broadcast of audiovisual content; provision of news agency services; exploitation of advertising space on television channels; and advertising promotion activities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mediaset España Comunicación (GETVY)
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit Despite Headwinds
- Tesla Stock Predictions: Is Tesla’s Slide Worth a Second Glance?
- Hormel Foods is More than Just Spam
- Clorox Pandemic Gains Have Been Bleached, Time to Get Back In?
- Could the Crash of the Pound Cause the Fed to Blink on Rates?
Receive News & Ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.