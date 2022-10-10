Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH reduced its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 486.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Medpace by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 22,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.59 per share, with a total value of $3,222,911.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,505,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,012,628.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc purchased 57,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $154.59 per share, for a total transaction of $8,877,485.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,483,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,209,907.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 22,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,222,911.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,505,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,012,628.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 520,388 shares of company stock valued at $81,752,898 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medpace Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MEDP stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.23. 2,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,522. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $126.94 and a one year high of $231.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Medpace had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm had revenue of $351.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.