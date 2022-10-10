Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MLCO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $8.09 on Monday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $296.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.51 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 48.76% and a negative return on equity of 106.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,421,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,426,000 after purchasing an additional 17,764 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,418,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,864 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 82,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 14,367 shares during the period. Finally, Collaborative Holdings Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,581,000. 35.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

