MEME KONG (MKONG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $46,840.00

MEME KONG (MKONG) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. MEME KONG has a total market capitalization of $6.37 million and $46,840.00 worth of MEME KONG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEME KONG token can currently be bought for $0.0319 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MEME KONG has traded down 40.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MEME KONG Token Profile

MEME KONG’s genesis date was February 1st, 2022. MEME KONG’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. MEME KONG’s official Twitter account is @memekongtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MEME KONG is medium.com/@memekong. The official website for MEME KONG is memekong.io.

Buying and Selling MEME KONG

According to CryptoCompare, “MEME KONG (MKONG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. MEME KONG has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MEME KONG is 0.03191019 USD and is up 2.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5,224.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://memekong.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEME KONG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEME KONG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEME KONG using one of the exchanges listed above.

