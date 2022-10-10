Merchant Token Trading 18.9% Higher This Week (MTO)

Merchant Token (MTO) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Merchant Token has a market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $10,757.00 worth of Merchant Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Merchant Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0460 or 0.00000242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Merchant Token has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Merchant Token Token Profile

Merchant Token was first traded on May 31st, 2020. Merchant Token’s total supply is 92,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,014,998 tokens. Merchant Token’s official Twitter account is @merchant_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Merchant Token is medium.com/@merchanttoken. The Reddit community for Merchant Token is https://reddit.com/r/MerchantToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Merchant Token is www.merchanttoken.org.

Buying and Selling Merchant Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Merchant Token (MTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Merchant Token has a current supply of 92,500,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Merchant Token is 0.0498869 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $533.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.merchanttoken.org.”

