Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Down 6%

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.09 and last traded at $7.09. 3,351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,552,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRSN. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $667.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,057.88% and a negative return on equity of 140.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,860,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 209,595 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $14,606,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 139,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

