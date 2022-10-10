MetaGear (GEAR) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

MetaGear (GEAR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. MetaGear has a market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $11,300.00 worth of MetaGear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MetaGear has traded 34.3% lower against the dollar. One MetaGear token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MetaGear alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003189 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About MetaGear

MetaGear launched on January 22nd, 2022. MetaGear’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for MetaGear is metagearofficial.medium.com. MetaGear’s official Twitter account is @metageargame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaGear is metagear.game.

MetaGear Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaGear (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetaGear has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaGear is 0.00221479 USD and is up 1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $2,159.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metagear.game/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaGear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaGear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaGear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetaGear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaGear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.