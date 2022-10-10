MetalSwap (XMT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.25 Million

MetalSwap (XMT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 10th. MetalSwap has a market cap of $3.25 million and $18,361.00 worth of MetalSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetalSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MetalSwap has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003152 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010817 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MetalSwap Profile

MetalSwap was first traded on November 18th, 2021. MetalSwap’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,422,233 tokens. MetalSwap’s official Twitter account is @metalswapnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MetalSwap is medium.com/metalswap. MetalSwap’s official website is www.metalswap.finance.

MetalSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetalSwap (XMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetalSwap has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetalSwap is 0.03397983 USD and is down -15.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $42,562.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metalswap.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetalSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetalSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetalSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

