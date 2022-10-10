Metaverse ETP (ETP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $44,493.00

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0307 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $2.48 million and $44,493.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001568 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Logarithm (LGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 82,822,138 coins and its circulating supply is 80,822,040 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is https://reddit.com/r/metaverse_blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate ETP through the process of mining. Metaverse ETP has a current supply of 82,820,412.26790076 with 80,820,314.41410074 in circulation. The last known price of Metaverse ETP is 0.03085851 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $43,960.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mvs.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

