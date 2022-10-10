Metaverse Face Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $3.15 Million (MEFA)

Metaverse Face (MEFA) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last seven days, Metaverse Face has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Metaverse Face has a total market cap of $3.15 million and $132,153.00 worth of Metaverse Face was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse Face token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Metaverse Face

Metaverse Face’s launch date was December 4th, 2021. Metaverse Face’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,843,026,047 tokens. Metaverse Face’s official Twitter account is @human_meta_face and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metaverse Face is https://reddit.com/r/meta-face and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse Face’s official website is metaversefacemaker.com.

Buying and Selling Metaverse Face

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Face (MEFA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metaverse Face has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metaverse Face is 0.00040626 USD and is down -2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $73,644.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metaversefacemaker.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse Face directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse Face should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse Face using one of the exchanges listed above.

