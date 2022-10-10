Metis Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $103,843.00 (MTS)

Metis (MTS) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Metis token can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metis has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Metis has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion and $103,843.00 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metis was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metis’ official website is wemetis.com. The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (MTS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 1,200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 0.00590675 USD and is up 0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $180,753.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wemetis.com.”

