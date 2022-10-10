Minted (MTD) Trading Up 1.9% This Week

Minted (MTD) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Minted has a total market capitalization of $27.77 million and approximately $161,305.00 worth of Minted was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minted token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001450 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Minted has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Minted alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003161 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010819 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069758 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10664299 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Minted Token Profile

Minted’s launch date was August 3rd, 2022. Minted’s total supply is 884,237,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,600,446 tokens. Minted’s official website is minted.network. Minted’s official Twitter account is @mintednetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Minted

According to CryptoCompare, “Minted (MTD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Minted has a current supply of 884,237,869.761429 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Minted is 0.28035538 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $96,109.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minted.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minted directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minted should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minted using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minted Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minted and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.