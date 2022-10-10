Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.77

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.77 and last traded at $22.89, with a volume of 1049 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.53.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

