MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on MiX Telematics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

MiX Telematics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MIXT opened at $7.68 on Thursday. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.06.

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MiX Telematics will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIXT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 560,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. 35.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

