MOBLAND (SYNR) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $104.94 Million

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 10th. MOBLAND has a total market capitalization of $104.94 million and approximately $219,709.00 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOBLAND token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MOBLAND has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003169 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010866 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069793 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10669637 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MOBLAND was first traded on January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official website is mob.land. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND (SYNR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. MOBLAND has a current supply of 900,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MOBLAND is 0.01269352 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $184,578.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mob.land.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBLAND should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MOBLAND using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

