MocktailSwap (MOK) Trading Up 20.2% Over Last 7 Days

MocktailSwap (MOK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. MocktailSwap has a market cap of $18,315.00 and approximately $34,981.00 worth of MocktailSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MocktailSwap has traded up 20.2% against the dollar. One MocktailSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

MocktailSwap Profile

MocktailSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. MocktailSwap’s total supply is 30,525,769 coins. The Reddit community for MocktailSwap is https://reddit.com/r/MocktailSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MocktailSwap’s official Twitter account is @MocktailSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MocktailSwap is mocktailswap.finance.

Buying and Selling MocktailSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “MocktailSwap Finance is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation.Mocktail Token is a semi-fungible token on Binance Smart Chain.”

