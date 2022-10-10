Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 30,514 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,514 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.4% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $28,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $685,157,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610,709 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,185 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,759,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.00. 155,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,266,341. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.62 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.