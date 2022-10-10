Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $16.87 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,390 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $16,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.51. The company had a trading volume of 186,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,249,018. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.07. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.99 and a one year high of $55.07.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.