Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $36.76 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 882,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,083 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $36,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,042 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912,598 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,701 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yale University lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,900 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,584,529. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.93. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $52.42.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

