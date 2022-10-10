Modera Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHY. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 115,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after acquiring an additional 61,324 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 36,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,275,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.00. The company had a trading volume of 81,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,011,598. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.61. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

