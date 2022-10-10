Modera Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 549,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,732 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF comprises about 2.4% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $50,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 83.1% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. 55I LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 600.4% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares during the period. Integrity Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Price Performance

JPUS traded down $1.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.00. 3,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,757. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $85.37 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.94.

