Modera Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 33,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 230,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYV traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $35.07. 125,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,529,324. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.79. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.45 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

