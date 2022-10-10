Modera Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,560 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $25,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 13,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 95,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 127.0% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 48,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 27,149 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $1,708,000.

IWD stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.24. The stock had a trading volume of 143,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,598. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $135.72 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

