Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,880 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,880 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 236,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 44,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 17,137 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,823,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 61,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.16. 1,650,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,088,320. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.