Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 310 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 235,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,657,000 after acquiring an additional 66,683 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 125.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 567,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,320,000 after acquiring an additional 316,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.70. 29,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,767. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $128.44 and a one year high of $160.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.71.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.