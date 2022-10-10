Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $124.90 and last traded at $124.35. Approximately 38,346 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,331,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.08.

Moderna Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.39 and its 200-day moving average is $147.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total transaction of $844,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at $274,300,131.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 640,048 shares of company stock worth $96,779,742. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Moderna by 22.1% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 47.9% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 9.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 103.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

