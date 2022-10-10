Monster Galaxy One Day Volume Reaches $20,676.00 (GGM)

Monster Galaxy (GGM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 10th. During the last week, Monster Galaxy has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Monster Galaxy token can currently be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monster Galaxy has a market cap of $11.78 million and $20,676.00 worth of Monster Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003174 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070286 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10745057 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Monster Galaxy Profile

Monster Galaxy’s launch date was January 6th, 2022. Monster Galaxy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Monster Galaxy is www.facebook.com/playmonstergalaxy. Monster Galaxy’s official website is www.playmonstergalaxy.com. Monster Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @monstergalaxy21 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monster Galaxy

According to CryptoCompare, “Monster Galaxy (GGM) is a cryptocurrency . Monster Galaxy has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Monster Galaxy is 0.01209188 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $31,504.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.playmonstergalaxy.com/.”

