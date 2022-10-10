Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Position Increased by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for 2.1% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $25,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $688,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 105,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,033,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 33.7% in the second quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 214,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,338,000 after buying an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 41.9% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MS traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.21. 19,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,326,940. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.33. The firm has a market cap of $135.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.11). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

