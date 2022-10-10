Morgan Stanley Trims NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Target Price to $48.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.92.

NuVasive Trading Down 8.9 %

NuVasive stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.94. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $310.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.83 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. Research analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Strs Ohio bought a new position in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in NuVasive by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NuVasive by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in NuVasive by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth $189,000.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

