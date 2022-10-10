Morgan Stanley Trims NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Target Price to $48.00

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2022

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVAGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.92.

NuVasive Trading Down 8.9 %

NuVasive stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.94. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVAGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $310.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.83 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. Research analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Strs Ohio bought a new position in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in NuVasive by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NuVasive by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in NuVasive by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth $189,000.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

