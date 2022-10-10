MOVEZ (MOVEZ) Trading Up 30.5% Over Last 7 Days

MOVEZ (MOVEZ) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last week, MOVEZ has traded 30.5% higher against the dollar. One MOVEZ token can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. MOVEZ has a market cap of $2.56 million and $1.64 million worth of MOVEZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MOVEZ Token Profile

MOVEZ’s launch date was June 10th, 2022. MOVEZ’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 511,594,527 tokens. MOVEZ’s official message board is medium.com/@movez_official. The official website for MOVEZ is www.movez.me. MOVEZ’s official Twitter account is @movez_app and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MOVEZ

According to CryptoCompare, “MOVEZ (MOVEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MOVEZ has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 511,594,527.05525076 in circulation. The last known price of MOVEZ is 0.0053845 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,229,852.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.movez.me.”

