MovieBloc (MBL) Price Hits $0.0036 on Major Exchanges

MovieBloc (MBL) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $52.61 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc token can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc’s launch date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,812,806,221 tokens. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MovieBloc (MBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the ONT platform. MovieBloc has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 14,429,101,268 in circulation. The last known price of MovieBloc is 0.00371558 USD and is up 7.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $112,533,836.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moviebloc.com/.”

