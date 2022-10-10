Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $314,000 Position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 45,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 59.8% during the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 105,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 39,612 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 75.8% during the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 168,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 72,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 3.0% during the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 43,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLR Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $12.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.39. SLR Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.86 million. As a group, analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 19th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 780.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLRC shares. Oppenheimer lowered SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Hovde Group cut their target price on SLR Investment to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on SLR Investment from $19.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Compass Point cut their target price on SLR Investment to $15.75 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

SLR Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

