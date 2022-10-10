Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned about 0.10% of Tidewater worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,673,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,113,000 after purchasing an additional 360,433 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,388,000 after purchasing an additional 121,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 963,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 153,115 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 93,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 1st quarter worth $2,413,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tidewater stock opened at $24.56 on Monday. Tidewater Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $28.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $163.45 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TDW shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

In related news, Director Robert Robotti bought 560,224 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $9,999,998.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,669,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,646,487.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

