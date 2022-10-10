Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Trims Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,413 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 59.1% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1,558.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 25,395 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter worth about $761,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter worth about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AMR shares. Cowen upped their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $182.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Insider Activity

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, CEO David J. Stetson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.68, for a total value of $2,500,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,624,176.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $151.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.12 and a 200 day moving average of $144.80. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.00 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $30.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.89 by ($0.86). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 172.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 82.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.392 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Get Rating

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Stories

