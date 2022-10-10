MRHB DeFi (MRHB) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.41 Million

MRHB DeFi (MRHB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. MRHB DeFi has a market cap of $2.41 million and $329,259.00 worth of MRHB DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MRHB DeFi has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One MRHB DeFi token can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003189 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MRHB DeFi Token Profile

MRHB DeFi was first traded on March 9th, 2021. MRHB DeFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,723,398 tokens. MRHB DeFi’s official website is mrhb.network. MRHB DeFi’s official Twitter account is @marhabadefi. The official message board for MRHB DeFi is mrhbdefi.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “MRHB DeFi Network (MRHB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MRHB DeFi Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MRHB DeFi Network is 0.00710523 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $464,865.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mrhb.network/.”

