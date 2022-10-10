MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.95

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.95 and last traded at $13.17, with a volume of 37416 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

MS&AD Insurance Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.52.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 6.95%. Research analysts forecast that MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-life insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

