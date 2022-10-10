MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MVBF. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MVB Financial from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MVB Financial to $30.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price objective on MVB Financial to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

MVB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MVBF opened at $26.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $329.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. MVB Financial has a one year low of $26.70 and a one year high of $44.22.

MVB Financial Dividend Announcement

MVB Financial ( NASDAQ:MVBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). MVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $38.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MVB Financial will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Insider Transactions at MVB Financial

In related news, President Donald T. Robinson sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $432,781.24. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,536.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MVB Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 703,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,191,000 after purchasing an additional 194,459 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in MVB Financial by 655.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 33,891 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MVB Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $869,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 180.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 26,826 shares during the period. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 35.5% in the first quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 23,249 shares during the period. 47.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and internationally. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

