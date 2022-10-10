N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of N Brown Group (LON:BWNG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
N Brown Group Price Performance
LON BWNG opened at GBX 22.25 ($0.27) on Thursday. N Brown Group has a twelve month low of GBX 18.75 ($0.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 51.45 ($0.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.69, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £102.46 million and a PE ratio of 556.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 24.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 26.77.
About N Brown Group
Featured Articles
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for N Brown Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N Brown Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.