Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.40

Shares of Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.40 and last traded at $20.40, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.40.

Nabtesco Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.43 and a beta of 0.68.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. Nabtesco had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $554.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.04 million.

About Nabtesco

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, and Accessibility Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

