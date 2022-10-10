Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Receives $69.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.23.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nasdaq to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $62.67 to $68.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities cut Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $197.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.33 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $57.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.15. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $71.65.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.86 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $125,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,143.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $125,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,143.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $185,327.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,407,857.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,691 shares of company stock valued at $1,850,528. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

