Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.83.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nerdy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Nerdy stock opened at $2.32 on Monday. Nerdy has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $9.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03.

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $42.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.54 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 52.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Nerdy will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nerdy news, insider Heidi Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,247,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,659. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $17,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heidi Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,247,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Nerdy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nerdy by 3,036.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nerdy during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nerdy during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nerdy by 5,795.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 28,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

