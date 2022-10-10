Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Sold by Salem Capital Management Inc.

Salem Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nestlé by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,008,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,176,000 after acquiring an additional 176,512 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nestlé by 1.1% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,135 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Nestlé by 1.3% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 896,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,594,000 after acquiring an additional 11,245 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nestlé by 19.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 456,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,397,000 after acquiring an additional 73,977 shares during the period. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 233,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,122,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSRGY traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.15. The stock had a trading volume of 370,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,411. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Nestlé S.A. has a 52-week low of $106.00 and a 52-week high of $141.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.62 and its 200 day moving average is $119.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NSRGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 98 to CHF 100 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 139 to CHF 128 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 123 to CHF 130 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.29.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

