NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.22.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Susquehanna cut shares of NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut NetApp to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,599,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,599,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,943 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

NetApp Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in NetApp by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,185 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 2,007.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 47,827 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 45,558 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 233.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 648,847 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $42,331,000 after buying an additional 454,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NTAP stock opened at $66.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.26 and a 200-day moving average of $71.14. NetApp has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 47.85%.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Articles

