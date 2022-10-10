Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,852 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Netflix by 2,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.51.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $5.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $230.24. 300,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,717,388. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.13. The firm has a market cap of $102.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

