New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Gap Down to $0.94

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.94, but opened at $0.91. New Gold shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 10,504 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NGD shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on New Gold from C$1.20 to C$1.40 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on New Gold from $1.75 to $0.85 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on New Gold from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.58.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $637.66 million, a PE ratio of -18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Gold

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGD. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in New Gold in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.