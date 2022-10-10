New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Shares Gap Down to $0.94

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.94, but opened at $0.91. New Gold shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 10,504 shares.

New Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $637.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter. New Gold had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 4.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

