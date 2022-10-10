NewB.Farm One Day Volume Reaches $10,616.00 (NEWB)

NewB.Farm (NEWB) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, NewB.Farm has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One NewB.Farm token can now be purchased for $4.56 or 0.00023474 BTC on exchanges. NewB.Farm has a market capitalization of $174,154.30 and approximately $10,616.00 worth of NewB.Farm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NewB.Farm alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,438.47 or 1.00009073 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006758 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003180 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00042720 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010250 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00064122 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022444 BTC.

NewB.Farm Profile

NewB.Farm is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. The official website for NewB.Farm is www.newb.farm. The Reddit community for NewB.Farm is https://reddit.com/r/newbfarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NewB.Farm is newbfarm.medium.com. NewB.Farm’s official Twitter account is @newbfarm.

NewB.Farm Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NewB.Farm (NEWB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. NewB.Farm has a current supply of 0. The last known price of NewB.Farm is 4.53792939 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $799.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.newb.farm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewB.Farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewB.Farm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewB.Farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NewB.Farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewB.Farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.